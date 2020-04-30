CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXM. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

