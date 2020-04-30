CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 6,976,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

