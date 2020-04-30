CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $10.70. CNX Resources shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 311,731 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

