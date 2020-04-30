Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Posts Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

CCB stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,912. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00.

Several analysts have commented on CCB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.