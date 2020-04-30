Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.72. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

