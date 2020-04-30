Columbus McKinnon Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

