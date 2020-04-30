Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,101,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

