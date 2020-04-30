Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

