Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Community First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.41 and a beta of 0.72.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.