COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of CFRUY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 312,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

