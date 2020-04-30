Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,104,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after acquiring an additional 120,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $51.00. 338,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

