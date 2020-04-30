Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Up 8.9%

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.38, 341,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 315,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $439.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after purchasing an additional 571,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.