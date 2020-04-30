Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Up 21.9%

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shot up 21.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31, 3,026,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,875,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNDT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.
In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
