Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Up 21.9%

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shot up 21.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31, 3,026,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,875,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNDT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

