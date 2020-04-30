ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.21, approximately 12,947,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,159,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.