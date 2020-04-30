Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 18.7% Higher

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97, 754,083 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 388,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 136,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

