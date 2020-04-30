Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.93. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 87,863 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.