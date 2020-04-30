Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Corteva by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 2,008,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,620. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

