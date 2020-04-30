CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $43.03 on Wednesday, hitting $650.87. 730,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,236. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $482.10 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.41 and its 200 day moving average is $617.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.