CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.02-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.32 million.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 to $2.12 EPS.
Shares of CSGP stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.26. The company had a trading volume of 474,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.58. CoStar Group has a one year low of $482.10 and a one year high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.
