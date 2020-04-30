CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.02-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.32 million.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 to $2.12 EPS.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.26. The company had a trading volume of 474,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.58. CoStar Group has a one year low of $482.10 and a one year high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $711.64.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

