Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 7.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $307.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

