Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.09. 3,664,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

