Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

AIN stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albany International by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Albany International by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

