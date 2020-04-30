Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Crane also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-4.25 EPS.
Shares of CR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.23. 162,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
