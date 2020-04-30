Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Crane also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-4.25 EPS.

Shares of CR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.23. 162,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

