Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 18.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30, 2,177,351 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,462,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $555.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,926,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

