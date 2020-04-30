CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 3,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

