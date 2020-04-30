CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.06-6.17 EPS.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. 3,279,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

