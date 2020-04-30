CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

