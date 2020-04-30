CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. 3,279,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,043. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.