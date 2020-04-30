CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.23

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 112170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

