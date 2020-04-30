CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

