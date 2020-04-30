CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.79.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 2,697,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,359. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 183.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

