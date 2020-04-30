CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.96.

CyrusOne stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 2,697,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,359. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,553,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

