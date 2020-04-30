D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,612. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

