D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

