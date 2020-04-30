Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,600.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

