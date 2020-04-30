DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Up 19.8%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) rose 19.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.03, approximately 4,005,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,458,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other DCP Midstream news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Insiders purchased a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.