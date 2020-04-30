Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 29,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 338,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TACO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

