Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.