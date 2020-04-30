Dell (NYSE:DELL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

Media stories about Dell (NYSE:DELL) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dell earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,660. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

