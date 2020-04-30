Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives Media Impact Score of -5.00

News headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 81,121,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,875,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.