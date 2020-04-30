Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BDNNY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

