Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Elis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $$8.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570. Elis has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

