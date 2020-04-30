DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $361.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $31.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,495. DexCom has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $346.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 319.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $16,776,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

