DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $395.00 at Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.38.

DexCom stock traded up $31.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.47. 2,129,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $346.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

