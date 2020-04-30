Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 5,230,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,090. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

