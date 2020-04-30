Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

