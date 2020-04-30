DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.59. DTE Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.47-$6.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.42.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

