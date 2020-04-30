DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.47-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS.

DTE stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.42.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

