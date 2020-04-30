Duke Realty’s (DRE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

DRE traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

