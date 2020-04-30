Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 28,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

